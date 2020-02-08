GAP certification course on Feb. 19

February 8, 2020

PEMBROKE — Good Agricultural Practices certification training for farmers will be offered at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Feb. 19.

The workshop, “Navigating the GAP Audit: Food Safety Best Practices for Produce Farms,” will be led by produce safety coordinators with the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. Good Agricultural Practices is a voluntary audit that verifies that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled and stored as safely as possible to minimize risks of microbial food safety hazards.

Farmers can expect to leave this workshop with an understanding of what it means to be GAP certified, a template for the required Food Safety Plan, examples of practices one should implement on their farm, knowledge about what to expect on audit day, and a certificate for participation.

Completion of the harmonized GAP certification process will give farmers access to the RainDai cooler, wholesale markets and farm protection.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A GAP-certified farm tour will begin at 2 p.m. Registration is $20 for Carolina Farm Stewardship Association members and $25 for non-members. Lunch is included.

Register by calling 919- 542-2402. The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub is located at 202 Main St. in Pembroke.