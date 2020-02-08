Safety event Tuesday at ag center

February 8, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Agriculture 0

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Farm Bureau Safety Committee will hold its annual Agricultural Safety Day Event on Tuesday.

The event, being held at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include classes on fire safety, ATV/motorcycle safety, tractor/lawn mower safety, healthy lifestyles and more.

For more information, call the Safety Committee Chairwoman Patrisse Locklear at 910-734-6044.