Cooperative Extension uses virtual tools to offer training

Becaue of the current restrictions on public gatherings as a result of COVID-19, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, has had to adapt to new ways of conducting business using the virtual tools available.

As pesticide coordinator for Robeson County, I have fielded a lot of phone calls and emails related to pesticide licensing and continuing education courses. Currently, all pesticide schools hosted by NC State University and exams hosted by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pesticide Section, have been postponed until further notice.

On the bright side, Cooperative Extension now has the option to host “live” online classes for pesticide credit. Participating in these online training opportunities requires a webcam on your computer or camera on your smartphone for attendance. Online classes are open to all applicators and can be found by entering “online” in the search box at the top, right corner of the Approved Continuing Education Courses calendar page on the NCDA&CS website, https://apps.ncagr.gov/AgrSysPortal/CourseCalendar/CalendarView, or by contacting your local Cooperative Extension office. Online classes will have “Online” listed as their address and city. Information on the course calendar will provide approved pesticide credits for specific categories and fee information.

For individuals whose certification date is June 30, and have a need for additional credits, five self-passed online training opportunities are available for a limited time. Because these trainings are prerecorded, they can be completed at any time. One important note to make is these online trainings are NOT an option and you will NOT receive credit if your certification date is anything other than June 30. These classes cannot be repeated for additional credit and there is a cost of $15 for each course video. Each class will earn an hour of pesticide credit in the following categories: A, B, D, G, H, K, I, L, M, O, N, T, and X. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services policy states that in order to recertify, your credits cannot all be earned in the same calendar year. These video-based courses may also be found by entering “online” in the search box at the top, right corner of the Approved Continuing Education Courses calendar page and looking for trainings with a course date of June 30.

For farmers interested in using herbicides containing paraquat this season, new Environmental Protection Agency label revisions now require a special How to Safely Use and Handle Paraquat-Containing Pesticides training every three years before use. In-person trainings have been postponed at this time, but online training is still available at www.usparaquattraining.com. You will be required to take a test at the end of the video training. Successful completion with a score of 100% is required in order to print a certificate of completion that is required for your pesticide records.

In addition, farmers interested in using auxin herbicides in season on Enlist or Xtend herbicide-tolerant cotton and soybeans must participate in the annual Auxin Herbicide: Best Management Practices Training as required by approved product labels. A list of available auxin trainings can be found on the same Approved Continuing Education Courses calendar page mentioned above.

Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected]

