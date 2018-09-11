Related Articles
Volunteer repairmen again look for donations
LUMBERTON — A team of volunteers is trying to keep its privately funded Hurricane Matthew relief effort going, but is again asking for donations. Randy Lewis and his volunteers will provide the sweat, having already […]
Council rejects gaming permits, praises Hackney
LUMBERTON — The City Council on Monday rejected two bids to establish video gaming facilities, revised an ordinance regulating honeybee hives, and praised an outgoing council member. The video gaming rejections came on unanimous voice […]
HUD provides $32M more for Matthew relief
LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s efforts to recover from Hurricane Matthew got a boost Thursday with the announcement that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving North Carolina about $32 million for that […]