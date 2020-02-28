Police: No shots fired inside Walmart store

February 27, 2020 robesonian Breaking News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are saying no shots were fired Thursday night inside Walmart, despite widespread rumors at the time of an “active shooter” situation.

According to a statement from the Lumberton Police Department, about 6:49 p.m. Lumberton Emergency Communications received 911 calls indicating shots fired at the WalMart Super Center located at 5070 Fayetteville Road. Officers of the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded.

The statement said a preliminary investigation indicated there were no gunshots fired inside the WalMart Super Center. It’s unclear if shots were fired outside.

There was a physical altercation between two individuals inside the store, according to the statement. One of the individuals was brandishing a firearm before, during, and after the altercation. People inside the store tried to break up the altercation before both individuals ran outside the store and fled in vehicles before police arrived.

No one was shot.

The WalMart Super Center closed after the incident and will not reopen before 7 a.m. on Friday.

