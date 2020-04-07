Court denies appeal by man convicted of killing Lumberton police Officer Jermiah Goodson Jr.

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Infectious Control Team is taking steps to prepare for an anticipated surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County and across the nation, a doctor says.

A peak in cases of the new coronavirus is expected in the next one to two weeks, said Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, Southeastern Health’s Infectious Diseases medical director.

“Southeastern Health is working with partners throughout our region to plan and prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, including implementing plans to build up capacity at care facilities to asses and treat patients,” Okoye said.

The preparations are being made as the number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has climbed to five.

The fourth case involves an elderly resident with no travel history has tested positive for COVID 19 while being briefly hospitalized locally — he is at home and doing well currently, Bill Smith, Robeson County Department of Health director, said Monday. The Health Department will continue to investigate the case.

The fifth case an older person with a travel history who is currently hospitalized, Smith said.

No one in Robeson County has died because of the coronavirus, he said.

As of Monday, there were no positive patients being treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to Southeastern Health. Thirteen individuals were in isolation and being investigated for COVID-19, 15 employees were in quarantine and a total of 116 tests had been administered.

With the expectations of a peak in cases of the new coronavirus in the coming weeks, Southeastern Health’s Infectious Control Team said steps are in place to prepare for an influx of patients.

“Based on models and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services , we expect an increase in COVID-19 cases during the next two to three weeks,” Okoye said.

With that being said, the medical center has taken further steps in the area to prepare for the expected rapid increase, he said.

“Southeastern Health has proactively formed a Surge Team to work with community partners and other government and health care leaders in preparation for a potential surge with the goal to minimize risk and keep our employees, patients and community safe,” he said.

Currently, any lack of masks and other protective equipment for the health-care workers isn’t an issue.

“Southeastern Health’s supply of personal protective equipment is adequate at this time,” said Jason Cox, Southeastern Health’s COVID-19 incident commander, who also is Southeastern Health’s vice president and SRMC’s COO. “We are using the prevailing preservation methods in use throughout the country to conserve PPE. We currently have between 7-17 days of supplies on hand, which could easily be diminished if we have a surge in patients. Our supply chain team works seven days a week to source and secure these precious resources along with our normal day-to-day medical supplies.”

In a virus-related issue, the North Carolina Department of Justice investigates businesses practicing price gouging, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. To report a business or entity to be investigated, visit https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/ and complete a complaint form.

As of 11 a.m. Monday there were 2,870 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in 89 of North Carolina’s counties, according to the NCDHHS. There were 33 deaths, 270 state residents hospitalized and 40,726 completed tests.

