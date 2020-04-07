Court denies appeal by man convicted of killing Lumberton police Officer Jermiah Goodson Jr.

LUMBERTON — A state Court of Appeals panel has rejected an appeal by a man who was convicted of shooting to death a Lumberton police officer in 2012.

The three-judge panel ruled unanimously today that they could find “no error in the trial court’s judgments” in the case against Marques Brown.

Brown was convicted in March 5, 2018, of second-degree murder, in the shooting death of Officer Jeremiah Goodson Jr. Brown also was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. He was sentenced to up to 26.8 years in jail for second degree murder and 21 to 35 months in prison, to be served concurrently, on the remaining charges.

Then-District Attorney Johnson Britt had argued for first-degree murder but defense attorneys convinced the jury that Brown did not know Goodson was an officer and that Brown worried his life was in danger.

Brown’s attorneys appealed on the grounds that the trial court erred by denying Brown’s request for a jury instruction on self-defense and that the trial court also erred by denying his request for an instruction on the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter based on imperfect self-defense.

“We reject these arguments,” Judge Richard Dietz wrote in the Appeals Court’s ruling.

