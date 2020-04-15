Deputies arrest Shannon man for fatal shooting

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Shannon man was charged today in relation to a fatal shooting.

Chad Locklear is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death early today of 16-year-old James M. Jones, also of Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded about 12:46 a.m. to a report of a person shot on the 10900 block of Rennert Road in Shannon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3000.

