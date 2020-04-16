Lumberton man faces multiple charges, including violation of stay-at-home order

April 15, 2020 robesonian Breaking News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is one multiple charges a city man is facing after being arrested today.

Kristian Tyler Locklear, 23, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of violating Executive Order 121, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $140,000 secured bond.

The police departments of Pembroke and Lumberton assisted with the investigation and apprehension of Locklear, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.

Locklear also was wanted by Lumberton Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case, or cases, is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 10-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

