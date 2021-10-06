Lumber Bridge teen charged with murder

LUMBERTON — A Lumber Bridge teen was charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a St. Pauls man on Aug. 26.

Gary Alford, 19, was taken into custody after he surrendered Thursday to Robeson County sheriff’s investigators with his attorney, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alford was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied/moving vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond for the murder charge. He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

He is the third person charged in connection to the death of 20-year-old Damarko Locklear of St. Pauls.

On Sept. 30, Shannon residents Fredrick D. Hall, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested by Robeson County sheriff’s investigators. Both teens were charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied/moving vehicle.

Hall was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond for the murder charge. Hall was placed under a $500,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

The juvenile was placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

On Aug. 26, deputies responded about 11:39 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 886 N. Alford Road in St. Pauls. Locklear was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment where he died of his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Locklear had been struck by gunfire while traveling in a vehicle on North Alford Road. The shots are believed to have been fired from a separate vehicle also traveling on the road.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions are investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.