Weather heading into the weekend

December 29, 2021

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night:A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Source: National Weather Service