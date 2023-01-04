LUMBERTON — Emergency crews throughout Robeson County have been dispatched to reports of downed power lines and trees across roads in Lumberton and throughout the county.

According to emergency dispatchers at about 1 p.m. today, a semitrailer was on its side on Interstate I-95 near St. Pauls.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch at about noon today. The watch, which means conditions are right for a tornado to form, is in place until 5 p.m. today.

The Tornado Watch issued today came while the county was already under a severe weather watch due to a series of strong thunderstorms passing through the region.

National Weather Service forecasters released a statement on Wednesday saying “Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms moving east along a line extending from Red Springs to Purvis to near Oak Grove at 60 miles per hour.

“Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” forecasters stated Tuesday afternoon. “Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding.”

Forecasters stated that residents should seek shelter inside a building while the storm passes.

“Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” forecasters stated.