PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will open its doors to prospective students and their families during Winter Open House on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at James A. Thomas Hall. Throughout the day, guests will spend time connecting with academic departments, experiencing campus life, learning about campus resources and exploring academic opportunities.

Open house activities include guided campus tours of UNCP’s state-of-the-art facilities, special sessions for transfer students, financial aid assistance and scholarship opportunities, residence hall tours, complimentary breakfast and lunch, an Involvement Fair to showcase student organizations, and free admission to the men’s baseball game.

Activities also include an up-close look at the nursing simulator lab, WNCP-TV station, brand new cybersecurity program, and chemistry department; and the opportunity to engage with admissions counselors.

One lucky guest will receive a $1,000 scholarship during the open house. Guests must register to be eligible. The winner will be announced during the opening session.

To register, visit https://uncp.my.salesforce-sites.com/events#/search.