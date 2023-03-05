SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the first time in program history, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team will participate in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Braves earned an automatic bid by defeating top-seeded Belmont Abbey 56-46 in Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game for the first conference tournament championship in program history.

Kalaha Hall led UNCP with 21 points and had four rebounds; she was named tournament MVP. Zaria Clark, with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Aniah McManus, with six points, five rebounds and six assists, were also named to the All-Tournament team.

The Braves also defeated Francis Marion 72-68 in overtime in Saturday’s semifinal round and beat Mount Olive 69-49 in the quarterfinals Friday en route to the tournament title.

UNCP will learn its NCAA Tournament opponent, and the location of the Southeast Regional, when the field is announced by the NCAA late Sunday evening.

This is developing story and will be updated.