PEMBROKE — Ruth Dial Woods, a highly respected activist, retired educator, former associate superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County and former interim administrator for the Lumbee Tribal Government, died Thursday.

Woods, who had been in declining health, was 86.

“She was a giant of a human being. She was phenomenal. She was extraordinary,” said her lifetime friend, Barbara Braveboy-Locklear of Ocean Isle Beach.

The two had worked briefly together in the area of American Indian education in the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“She was director of that program. It was a government program,” Braveboy-Locklear said on Friday afternoon.

“She was the epitome of an educational leader,” she said. “First of all, she was absolutely brilliant when it came to intelligence. Everybody knew that. She was an unassuming woman. She just had a countenance and presence about her.”

On Friday, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina stated, “It is with great sadness that we share that Dr. Ruth Dial Woods has passed away after a life of service as an educator and an activist. In 2001, Dr. Woods served as the first Tribal Administrator for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. She served alongside Chairman Milton Hunt.

“Dr. Woods was a trailblazer,” the tribe said in an email, “who impacted the lives of Native People around the nation, but especially children. She was instrumental in establishing the Indian Education program for Robeson County Schools and helped to lay the foundation for the program nationwide.”

The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Pembroke.

Woods will be laid to rest at the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.