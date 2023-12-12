RED SPRINGS – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Bo Marie Faircloth of Red Springs, who is described as a runaway juvenile in a news release.

Bo Marie is described as 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

She was last seen driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with N.C. registration plate KHH1337. At the time, she was wearing a black hoodie, blue pajama pants and pink Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bo Marie is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.