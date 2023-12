LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding 57-year-old Thomas W. Clark of Lumberton.

Clark is described as 5-foot-3 and weighing 125 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue coat and blue jeans in the area of Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clark is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.