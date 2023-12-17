EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a breaking story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news devolops.

LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for areas along the Lumber River near Lumberton and other areas.

A Flood Warning means flooding is occurring and residents should go to higher ground now. Flooding has been observed on the Lumber River in Nichols and Pembroke

NWS forecasters said the Flood Warning will remain in affect through Dec. 20

“Precautions include the following: Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, forecasters said Sunday morning.

Residents in Lumberton, Maxton and Boardman can expect minor flooding in the five-day forecast, according to NWS forecasters.

Looking Ahead

Robeson county, Bladen, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg can expect “a strong coastal storm affecting the area today and tonight, bringing strong gusty winds and heavy rain at times that could lead to nuisance type flooding that includes temporary ponding of water across low-lying areas.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. High: 59 Monday Night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 7-14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Low: 32

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. High: 46. Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.