LUMBERTON – Believe it or not, a new year is nearly here.

This year has passed by in a frenzy, and it seems like only a month or two ago we were hearing about President Joe Biden’s first visit during his administration to the United States-Mexico border and the death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.

Those events took place in January, a year ago.

The usual clubs and restaurants in the area should be open to help ring in 2024. But there are a few other places that have planned to make its arrival a special one.

—Adelio’s, at 111 West 3rd St., in Lumberton, is getting things going early by throwing a pre-New Year’s party on Saturday.

“Normally, we close on Sundays,” owner Adelio Cruz explained Thursday.

Hours are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for this local hoedown.

Admission is $10 apiece, and the party will only be open to those 21 and older.

Dinner specials will begin at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the restaurant and bar at 910-671-4747.

–Sea Glow Attractions in Lumberton has scheduled a New Year’s Eve Glow Party. This putter-friendly celebration is being held at Sea Glow Mini-Golf, 3561 Lackey St.

This unusual New Year’s Eve tie-in is planned Sunday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Rather than watching television’s traditional ball drop from Times Square in New York City, participants will be striking a ball in hopes of posting the lowest score.

For $20, customers will receive unlimited play on the neon-flared miniature golf courses. The business features two nine-hole courses, with both decorated as under-the-sea play. Along with that, the price of admission includes half of all concessions and $3 a slice pizza. Five dollars will bolster it to two slices.

If you’re willing to get behind the wheel and make a modest drive, a few other New Year’s Eve celebrations are available, too.

In Elizabethtown, the Midnight Masquerade will be staged at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

“Indulge in a variety of gourmet food stations featuring exquisite cuisine,” reads promotional materials for the gala. “Raise a glass to the new year with a complimentary champagne toast. Dance the night away to live music and our talented DJ. And when the clock strikes midnight, join us in a toast to new beginnings and a brighter future.”

This occasion is for ages 21 and older.

Dress code is semi-formal, and eye masks are preferred.

Tickets are $90 for singles and $140 for couples. One open bar pass is $75.

Doors open at 7 p.m., before winding down at 1 a.m.

Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery is at 195 Vineyard Drive.

Call 910-645-4291 for more details.

—The Pinehurst Resort, 80 Carolina Vista, in the Sandhills is offering a New Year’s Eve party featuring music by Laiken Love & Fellowship of Love in the grand ballroom at the Carolina Hotel.

Hours are 8 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $160 apiece, and the gala is for ages 21 and up.

“Enjoy a gourmet dinner buffet, dancing, party favors, a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop” at the stroke of midnight, promises promotional materials

A light late buffet will be included from 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets are exclusively for the buffet and dance in the grand ballroom.

Call 888-364-6159.

–“Night Circus: A District New Year’s Eve Spectacular” is back again in Fayetteville’s Festival Park.

Hosted by the city of Fayetteville and the Cool Spring Downtown District, this year’s hoopla will feature the rich, rhythm-and-blues harmonies of Dru Hill and Grammy-winning rapper Spinderella.

Admission to this family-friendly celebration is free.

However, some VIP tickets are being sold.

Hours are 7 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., with such carny attractions as fire dancers, stilt walkers, roving magicians and, of course, the live musical entertainment on the park’s stage.

At midnight, an 18-foot multi-colored star will rise into the sky illuminated by flares of fireworks to ring in … yes, believe it or not, 2024.