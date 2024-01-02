Visitor 11 and younger not allowed

LUMBERTON — Visitors aged 11 and younger will be prohibited from all inpatient areas and all waiting rooms, and all visitors with respiratory symptoms are prohibited from these same areas.

UNC Health Southeastern will implement temporary age-based visitor restrictions for some areas beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“As respiratory infections continue to spread at this time, it is important for the hospital to institute a temporary restriction on visitation to protect the spread of these infections in our community and also protect those with weakened immune systems which can lead to complications,” said Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, director of infection prevention for UNC Health Southeastern.

Effective Jan. 3:

Visitors aged 11 and younger will be prohibited from all inpatient areas and all waiting rooms (exceptions will be made only for palliative circumstances).

All visitors with respiratory symptoms are prohibited from these same areas.

Only one visitor will be allowed for emergency department patients.

Normal visiting policies will remain in effect for the remaining areas within UNC Health Southeastern.

Healthy visitors of any age will remain welcome in our lobbies and retail/food locations.

Please note: If you’re planning to visit a loved one in the hospital, check with their clinical team or on the hospital’s website under “Visitor Policy” for any updates.

If you are feeling sick or have recently experienced any symptom of respiratory illnesses, please stay home. We continue to encourage all visitors to wear masks in our hospitals.

Our infection prevention teams continuously monitor key criteria to help guide hospital leaders’ decision-making of when to impose and lift visitor restrictions to protect patient and teammate safety. We will share updates about when this restriction might lift as available.