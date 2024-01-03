PEMBROKE – The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of an unregistered homebuilt experimental helicopter that crashed on Dec. 22 in the Pembroke area of Robeson County.

David Revels, 68, was the pilot and lone occupant of the single-seat aircraft, the state Medical Examiner’s Office said in a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

No other new information was provided, including the official cause of death.

Revels’ remains had been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for the purpose of identification and cause of death.

The aircraft is a home-built Mosquito XEL ultra-light helicopter.

At roughly 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 22, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 1913 Philadelphus Road in reference to a helicopter crash. Human remains were found inside the aircraft.

The Aviation Safety Network has reported that the helicopter is “written off,” or “damaged beyond repair.”

The XEL weighs 312 pounds, which is two pounds shy of the 314 pounds allowed by regulations, said General Aviation News.

According to that publication, by 2015, Mosquito Aviation was out of business and the design was being produced by Innovator Technologies of Rockyview, Alberta, Canada.

General Aviation News has reported that the aircraft’s fuel capacity is 5 gallons. Fuel consumption is said to be 5 gallons per hour which allows for a flight duration of one hour.