LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson Community College will both be closed Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather in the area.

All PSRC schools and facilities will be closed with heavy rain and gusty winds forecast for Robeson County and the broader region, worsening throughout the day.

RCC will also be closed Tuesday, with classes moving to remote/online instruction.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency Monday ahead of the storm’s potential impacts.

PSRC will also operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday due to the possibility of flooding. RCC classes and operations will also be delayed by one hour on Wednesday, with the school opening at 9 a.m.

PSRC initially announced it would dismiss students at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and RCC was initially to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but both extended the closure to all of Tuesday in announcements Monday evening.

“Our primary concern is ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community at large,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “Please continue to monitor our website, social media and news outlets for updates… please stay safe!”

Both announcements stated to continue monitoring each organization’s website, email and social media for additional updates.