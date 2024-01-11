LUMBERTON – The month of January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

In connection with that, a National Human Trafficking Awareness Day program is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at the Dick Taylor Plaza in downtown Lumberton.

“Learn to identify human trafficking in our community and how you can help to combat it,” reads publicity materials for the program.

Judith Paparozzi, an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is the scheduled guest speaker. She teaches criminal law, criminal justice and human trafficking courses at the college and is regarded as an expert in human trafficking issues.

Paparozzi worked in the criminal justice system from 1972 to 2003, when she relocated to North Carolina.

The program is being promoted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, UNC Pembroke, the Southeastern Family Violence Center and the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County.

The Human Trafficking Commission is charged with examining and combating human trafficking in North Carolina.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888, or text “Be Free” to 233733. Contact for help, to talk or to report an incident. Help is available in your language.

It’s free and confidential, the commission states online.

Learn more at SpeakUPNC.org.