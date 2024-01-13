LUMBERTON – The extreme weather conditions that were initially anticipated for Lumberton and Robeson County late Friday and early Saturday are now lessening at this point, The National Weather Service says.

Tim Armstrong, a meteorologist with the Wilmington office of The National Weather Service, said Friday evening that “practically a 100% chance, you’re going to get showers and thunderstorms now through about 10 p.m. There’s still a very small risk of extreme weather, which has been downgraded to what is called a marginal risk at this point.

“Threat No. 1 out of a 5-point scale,” he said in evaluating the system. “So, less certainty with the extreme weather we were expecting two days ago. But certainly you can expect briefly heavy rain. We’re expecting half to maybe three-quarters of an inch of rain in spots. But likely the extreme weather risk has diminished a lot.”

At this point, he added, “We’re not expecting the extreme weather at this point across Robeson County. Mainly just showers with the threat of thunderstorms. There will be some winds that probably gust up to 35 miles per hour.”

But that, he noted, will be a result of the big cold front coming in and not so much from the showers themselves. So probably not any impactful weather.”

The possibility of tornadoes, he said, is certainly shrinking at this point.

“The really moist unstable air that was racing up the coast looks like it may not make it to Robeson County in time for these storms,” Armstrong said. “So, the storms are not going to have that fuel they need to mix down to the surface and (have) that tornado threat. We’re certainly going to continue to watch that, especially with the coast.

“The threat for Robeson County, I think, is very, very small at this point.”

Temperatures in the 60s now through midnight, he forecast, before falling into the 40s by late tonight on the heels of the cold front. He said it was the cold front that is responsible for this weather in the first place.

This latest weather comes only three days after the extreme weather conditions that rolled through the area on Tuesday. That included extended threats of tornadoes in the southeastern part of the state.

A State of Emergency was in effect in North Carolina on Tuesday due to the possible dangers of the storm system.

As for what’s causing these extreme winter weather conditions, Armstrong said, “This is all part of a weather scenario that we call El Nino. It actually starts in the Pacific Ocean, but it has global impacts to weather and climate around the world.

“Typically, during the wintertime, for the entire southeastern United States – including North Carolina – El Nino typically brings a lot of these big, strong storm systems with heavy rain,” the meteorologist said. “In fact, looking back through the last 100 years of history, almost all of our winters that had heavy rainfall and flooding have been associated with El Nino. And that’s certainly been the case for this year.”

Looking ahead, Armstrong said, significantly colder air will be coming into the southeast, including the Lumberton area.

“Seven to 10 days out, we’re probably going to be looking at the coldest temperatures of this winter,” he noted. “Certainly, deep down into the 20s. It would not surprise me if some areas of eastern North Carolina get into the teens in that seven- to 10-day period. Looking out into the third and fourth week of January.”

With a good laugh, he said it was too early to tell if snow could be expected as part of upcoming extreme cold weather pattern.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].