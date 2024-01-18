$500,000 project to commemorate club’s 100-year anniversary

Tim Little, back right, the chair of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s 100-year project, presents to the Lumberton Visitor’s Bureau board Wednesday about the inclusive playground that Kiwanis is raising funds for, to be built this year at the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

This currently vacant lot within the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex is the site of the inclusive playground that Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton is planning to build this year. It is located between the soccer/football fields and a parking area on the north end of the complex near the Meadow Road entrance.

Rendering of an inclusive playground that Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton is planning to build at the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex. The project, which Kiwanis is raising $500,000 to fund, is in commemoration of the club’s 100th anniversary this year.

LUMBERTON — As the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary this April, the club hopes a new playground will make an impact on the community well into the club’s second century.

Club members are raising funds to pay for a $500,000 inclusive playground, to be located at the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex on Hornets Road in northeastern Lumberton, as a project to commemorate the upcoming anniversary. The playground’s proposed design will “exceed” compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and will be inclusive for children with a variety of special needs, as well as wheelchair-bound individuals.

“For 10% of the children in Robeson County, it is an opportunity for them to be outside and active and participating in play with children of all sorts of developmental levels,” said Tim Little, who chairs the project for Kiwanis and a past club president. “This playground will be fun for any child who comes to it, whether their disability is autism or whether they’re in a wheelchair, or whether they’re fully functional; it will be great for all children, and we’re excited about that.”

Nearly all of the playground equipment, to be built and installed by Playworld Preferred, will be wheelchair-accessible, with only one apparatus including stairs; Kiwanis is Playworld Preferred’s first customer to request an 80% wheelchair-accessible design, Little said. The playground will be built on a pored rubber surface, which meets standards for “cushiness” but also is durable and sturdy enough for wheelchair traffic, Little said.

The playground will also be tailored for children with autism and other sensory disorders, and will include elements that children of various interests will enjoy.

“The playground is an ADA-complaint, inclusive playground that will allow for all children to enjoy things that they may not on a traditional playground,” said Owen Thomas, the lieutenant governor for the Kiwanis Carolinas District who also serves as a Lumberton city councilman. “The cool thing about this playground as well is there’s sensory stuff out there, there’s musical, there’s arts; it’s wheelchair-accessible for children in wheelchairs, or for children who may not be able to go up high stairs.”

In addition to the possibilities opened up for special-needs children intended by the project, there could also be other groups of people who will be able to enjoy the program that might not have the ability for as much participation at other playgrounds.

“You have, maybe not children; maybe somebody that’s older that’s been wheelchair-bound their whole life that’s never been on a playground before, this will give them an opportunity to go out there,” Thomas said. “You think about grandparents that want to take their grandchildren to a playground, but they don’t feel as safe because they can’t get up there with their grandchildren. You think about the 0- to 3-year-olds that really can’t walk or climb or get on some of that stuff, this will give them the ability to go out and safely get on the playground. It opens up the door for so many people to be able to enjoy something in our community that may never have came if it wasn’t for the Kiwanis celebrating 100-year project.”

There will also be “quiet zones” for children to retreat to if they are overstimulated, Little said, while much of the equipment will include shades or sails so “children can chill if that’s what they need to do.” A perimeter fence will also add to the safety and security of the location.

“But they’ll be together and outside and it will really complement all the athletic events that go on at (the Pennington Complex),” Little said.

The playground will be located on a lot within the Pennington Complex which is currently vacant, in between the soccer/football fields and the parking lot on the northwest corner of the complex near the Meadow Road entrance.

The project has been in the planning stages since Kiwanis leadership and city officials began talks in the fall of 2022. Plans are for the existing playground at the other end of the Pennington Complex to remain.

“It was something that the city opened arms to us, allowing us to utilize the property at Pennington Park, and we hit the ground running, we’ve been talking about this for a while now, and now we’re getting down to the nitty gritty of knocking on doors and asking the county to support this, and we can’t do it without the community.”

Kiwanis is in the process of raising the funds to cover the half-million dollar construction costs.

There has been $286,310 collected or committed for the project, Kiwanis officials told The Robesonian, leaving $213,690 still to raise.

This includes a $100,000 commitment made by the Lumberton Visitor’s Bureau on Wednesday after Little and Thomas made a presentation to the bureau’s board.

“We feel that this would actually be an attraction to Lumberton, which we kind of don’t have too many of,” said Pramit Patel, a LVB board member. “And it also plays with special needs kids having a place to feel safe, and local kids.”

In addition to allowing use of its Pennington Complex facility, the City of Lumberton has already given $25,000 for the project and has committed an additional $25,000. Kiwanis is also anticipating potential financial gifts from other local governmental organizations, including the Robeson County Commissioners and Public Schools of Robeson County, as well as area businesses and charitable organizations.

The Kiwanis Club will also ask each of its 100 members to donate $100 to the project in commemoration of the club’s centennial anniversary. The local chapter currently has about 100 members, and some members could give more than $100, meaning this will likely total over $10,000.

“You think about is the founders of the organization 100 years ago, and all of the members since then, and to feel like you’re celebrating all that we’ve done in the community in 100 years, and having something that you can actually see and be proud of and the community is going to be able to enjoy,” Thomas said.

Anyone interested in donating to the project should contact Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Little at 910-734-1866, or can send mail to: Robeson Lumberton Kiwanis Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359. All proceeds will go to the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3), meaning donations are tax-deductible.

A “permanent installation” at the playground site will include the names of donors giving $5,000 or more. There will also be donor recognition through social media, newspaper advertising and a thank you dinner for donors above $5,000.

Kiwanis is targeting April to complete the fundraising efforts. If it can do so, construction will begin in May. With no brick and mortar to be built, just playground equipment, cosntruction will only take weeks, with an anticipated completion in July of this year.

When finished, it will leave a tangible reminder for decades to come of Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s service to the community in decades past.

“It just makes a statement that our purpose is to serve the children of Robeson County, and that’s the statement that we want to make,” Little said. “I don’t think it’ll last 100 years, but I think it’ll last well into the future so that people realize that Kiwanis did this for the children.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].