Bus driver charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failing to yield right of way.

LUMBERTON – Lumberton Police say a school bus assigned to the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Friday morning that left one individual dead on the scene.

At the time of the crash, two public schools’ employees were riding on the bus, police say. The bus was not occupied by students, the department reported.

Neither employee was injured, authorities said.

Eric Fields, 44, of Bowman Road in Lumberton, was in a separate vehicle and died from the collision.

At around 9:22 a.m., police said, the bus pulled out in front of a van driven by Fields at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Hilly Branch Road.

Jacobi Jacobs, 27, of Westminster Road in Lumberton, was driving the bus, according to police. He has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failing to yield right of way. Jacobs received an unsecured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the accident should contact Officer Travis Morton of the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.