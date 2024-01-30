PEMBROKE – A currently suspended teacher with Public Schools of Robeson County was arrested and charged on Tuesday after search warrants were executed at two residences that he is connected to, according to investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyvis Oxendine Jr., 34, of Pembroke, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A news release said Oxendine was released by the magistrate with a $100,000 unsecured bond.

On Jan. 22, authorities said, a staff member at Purnell Swett High School informed deputies that inappropriate photographs and text messages were sent from a teacher to a student at the school. During the past week, juvenile investigators have conducted several interviews and search warrants, according to law enforcement officials.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and school resource officers have been monitoring social media sites and following up on information about allegations such as this,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated. “We are encouraging any student or former student who is a victim of sexual assault to contact our office and speak with our investigators. No student should … have to fear attending school or any other place because a person who is supposed to protect them is preying on them.

“To be clear, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had no say in this suspect being released on an unsecured bond,” Wilkins said in the news release. “In fact, unbelievably, Oxendine did not complete his booking into the detention center due to being released to his attorney by a magistrate. The charges speak for themselves, as will the evidence in this case.”

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.

Anyone with information about the case or any other case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.