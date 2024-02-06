Second homicide investigation of the day for Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

SHANNON – In the second homicide investigation of the day, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead following a shooting Monday evening in the Shannon area.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that investigators and deputies were called out to the 500 block of Fodiesville Road where they discovered one person dead and another injured.

The victims have been identified as Lisa Marie Chavis, 31, who died at the scene.

Linnie Locklear Jr., 30, was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

No additional information was readily available.

The Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Earlier Monday, 51-year-old Gene Grant Locklear was charged with first-degree murder and violation of domestic violence protection order while in possession of a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That came after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the Lumberton area.

Deputies had responded to the scene on the 3200 block of Mt. Olive Church Road at about 9:10 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities said Robert E. Santen II, 64, of Lumberton was the victim.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The Homicide Division of the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Again, anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.