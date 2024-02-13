The cast of “A Fatal Valentine” will gather for two more shows today and Wednesday at Purple Door Productions in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON – It’s a Valentine’s party with a twist – an Agatha Christie-like murderous twist.

The stage production “A Fatal Valentine”— billed as “A Night of Killer Fun With Your Favorite Romance Novelists” – is being presented Tuesday and Wednesday by Purple Door Productions in Lumberton.

The community theater “will provide a sumptuous, three-course ‘lovers tour of Italy’ dinner with wines chosen to complement, decadent desserts, guest entertainers and a laugh-out loud audience mystery comedy,” Purple Door Productions states on its Facebook page.

Anthony Chavis, who is featured in “A Fatal Valentine,” is an Indiana native and senior at Lumberton High School. He plays guitar and string bass in the school’s orchestra. Over the summer, he was cast as William Chavis in the production “Strike at the Wind.”

Chavis makes his stage debut with Purple Door.

“Purple Door Productions invites everyone for an evening that they won’t forget,” the company states online.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m.

Here’s the set-up for the production that’s being staged in association with Valentine’s Day:

“It is the annual BookTok Society awards night banquet, and you are invited. Five of the best romance novelists in America have been nominated for the coveted LoveKnot Award and a stunning $100,000 prize for best romance novel of the year. With this star-studded group of egocentric writers, vying for such a large prize, well…who might write a new ending to this evening that includes murder? Only you can help solve the spine-tingling mystery and reveal the killer!”

So, the stage group urges local residents and out-of-county visitors to “celebrate a very mysterious romantic evening with dinner catered by Chef (Ayman) Malak, who is owner of Zeno’s Restaurant in Lumberton. Follow the clues to solve the mystery and win great prizes.”

Admission is $40 for singles, $70 for couples and $200 for a table of six people.

Call 910-224-4000 to purchase tickets or for more information on the show.

Purple Door Productions is at 215 East Fourth St.