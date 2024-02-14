Vigil held Tuesday night as tribute to Khalil Alford

PEMBROKE – University of North Carolina at Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings said Wednesday afternoon that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has brought charges against 22-year-old Kendell T. Brown in connection to the fatal shooting of former student Khalil Alford.

“Brown is not a UNCP student,” he said, “and authorities say this was an isolated incident that poses no threat to our campus or the surrounding community. We are grateful to the work of law enforcement for their diligence and attention to this case as it continues.

“I understand there will be a range of emotions throughout our campus community,” Cummings said. “It’s important during this time to approach conversations and each other with empathy and respect. Let’s continue to remember and support the families and friends personally affected by this tragedy.”

A message left late Wednesday afternoon with the SBI was not immediately returned.

Brown has reportedly been booked in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

On Tuesday evening, friends, family members, students and community citizens gathered together in front of Old Main at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke for a candlelight vigil honoring Alford, who was tragically killed last week in a shooting near campus.

The Student Government Association hosted the memorial for the student body and the surrounding Pembroke community in remembrance of the 19-year-old Alford.

Cummings has said that Alford died in the Nov. 7 shooting at the Courtyard Apartments.

On Tuesday, Keisha Arnette, the slain student’s mother, sat in the front row of the service. Family members took turns sharing memories of Alford, remarking how Alford had such a bright future ahead of him.

The university choir was on hand to perform gospel songs on his behalf.

That promising future was shattered on that Wednesday, when Alford was killed in an apartment complex across from the historic Native American school. His family has said he was planning to re-enroll at UNC-Pembroke in the fall and continue his studies.

This is an ongoing story as additional information will be provided once it comes in and is verified.