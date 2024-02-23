PEMBROKE — On Sunday, the Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) and the Lumbee Tribe of NC will partner to offer a free student interest event to spotlight opportunities with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

The event is open to middle, high school and college students.

Gentry O. Smith, Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security, will join a panel to share information about available opportunities with the student attendees.

The presentation will look at study abroad opportunities, virtual and paid internships, college scholarships, fellowship opportunities, DS Drone Defender, C-UAS/HoloLens, Mobile Tactical Operations Command Center and much more.

Assistant Secretary Smith oversees the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Department of State.

Diplomatic Security is responsible for providing a safe and secure environment for the conduct of U.S. foreign policy throughout the world.

Smith leads a force of special agents, diplomatic couriers, security engineering officers, security technical specialists, contractors, other security specialists and administrative personnel.

Also joining the delegation is Lumbee Tribal Citizen Cassondra Searight. Cassondra is from the Prospect Community. In 2021, she was named the first fulltime permanent diversity and inclusion officer in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security Service.

The free information event is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club — behind the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex, 120 Youth Drive in Pembroke.