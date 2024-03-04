Career and Technical Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center in the works

State Sen. Danny Britt, N.C. Superintendent of Public Schools of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt announce additional $12 million in funding for new Robeson County technology school on Monday.

N.C. Sen. Danny Britt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt presents the Public Schools of Robeson County with a $12 million check for the Robeson Career and Technical Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center. The check presentation took place Monday during a special meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County have been awarded an additional $12 million under the Needs-Based Construction Fund to help build a $72 million technology school for Robeson County, according to state Sen. Danny Britt.

Along with N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, Britt made the announcement to the Robeson County Board of Education during a special meeting held Monday morning at the school district’s Central Office in the Janie Carlyle Hargrave Complex.

The room erupted with applause with the news of the funding for the Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center.

“What a great day!” Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson gushed. “We’ll serve 1,000 kids in this facility. Isn’t that amazing? That is amazing.”

“This is very big news and would not be possible without a few people here,” Truitt then said from the podium. “First of all, for the legislature for creating the capital-needs-based grants because they recognize that that there are many counties in the state who need a little help from the state because students (can) have a safe, bright shiny place to come to school every day and teachers have the best possible facility in which to teach.

“But, also, the advocacy of people like Dr. Freddie Williamson who has been blowing up my phone for the past several months and making sure y’all got this additional $12 million,” Truitt said of the Public Schools of Robeson County superintendent. “This is going to make it possible for y’all to continue your work. What I’m really excited about is that you all are building a facility that is going to be able to help our students be able to get jobs in the future and to really become a shiny light in their community.”

The center will provide innovative technologies and programs for students in the Public Schools of Robeson County. Course offerings will include a full state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Program, Drone Technology Program, Mechatronics, Welding, Automotive Technology and EMT, all housed in the new building.

“I’d just like to say every Monday it’s not like Robeson County Public Schools gets a $12 million check. This board is appreciative, the Public Schools of Robeson County is appreciative. Dr. Williamson and Sen. Britt, thank you for advocating for us. State Superintendent Truitt, thank you. And keep making those phone calls. And he’s doing a good job,” Randy Lawson, the chairman of the Board of Education, directed toward Williamson, the superintendent.

The center will also serve as the home to the new Robeson Planetarium and Science Center. The planetarium’s facility, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, currently operates from the school system’s Central Office.

The new building will consist of a Learning Commons area and multiple collaboration areas for students to work together across programs. An emphasis will be placed on technologies in the classroom, as programs are offered and crafted for various professions.

The purpose is to provide young students with a career path at an early stage of their schooling.

When the project is complete, the center is projected to span nearly 110,000 square feet.

Groundbreaking on the Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center was held in early October 2022.

It will be located on N.C. 711.

Aaron Thomas, the president and CEO of Metcon (Metal and Construction), informed the board and visitors at the meeting that site work has been in progress for a number of months and that the building pad is complete.

“So now, the plans for the actual building will be ready to bid this month in March. Once those bids come back,” Thomas said, “we’ll bring those bids back to you .. and get to start actually building the building. Everything’s going really well. It’s going to be an amazing project.”

Metcon, a Native American-owned business based in Pembroke, is a general contractor on the project.

The original Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund award in 2020-2021 was $15 million, the district said in a news release.

An additional $25 million was added in 2021-2022 and another $10 million in 2022-2023 from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, putting the school district’s funding for the project at $50 million, according to the school system. Robeson County commissioners gave a match of $2.5 million, and the Public Schools of Robeson County gave a match of $2.5 million.

Britt and legislators also allocated $5 million towards the planetarium and science center through the state budget, the release said.

The additional $12 million announced on Monday brings the district’s total to $72 million.