Fourth sex crime incident in less than six weeks involving current, suspended school district employees

RED SPRINGS – For the fourth time in less than six weeks, either an employee, suspended employee or past employee of the Public Schools of Robeson County has been arrested and charged with sex crimes involving students.

A custodian who was suspended with pay on Feb. 2 by the school system was charged today by investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.

Antwane Sinclair, 28, of Red Springs, was charged with two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscenity.

Sinclair was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said charges are in relation to inappropriate photographs, videos and texts that were sent to students at Red Springs Middle School.

Over the last two weeks, investigators have conducted several interviews and search warrants after a parent reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, investigators met with the Red Springs Police Department in relation to their investigation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Sheriff’s Office took the lead on the additional cases per the request of Red Springs Chief Mark Caskey.

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said, and more charges will be forthcoming.

The case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division.

Editors Note: This is a developing story: Find the latest updates in The Robesonian print edition delivered to subscribers or in local news stands.