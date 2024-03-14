Left to right, Neil Whitegull, Eastern Woodlands Area Administrator for PIH’s Office of Native American Programs, and Richard J. Monocchio, from Housing and Urban Development, visit with John L. Lowery, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina chairman Thursday.

PEMBROKE — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public and Indian Housing (PIH), Richard J. Monocchio, visited the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Housing Complex on Thursday to spotlight the Lumbee Tribe’s Housing program, according to information from the Tribe on Thursday.

It was Monocchio’s first visit to the Lumbee Tribal Territory. He was joined by Neil Whitegull, Eastern Woodlands Area Administrator for PIH’s Office of Native American Programs (EWONAP), along with EWONAP Grants Management Team Lead Mary White. Monocchio congratulated the Lumbee Tribe administration and construction teams for their resourceful and creative use of funds, according to Thursday’s statement from the Tribe.

“There are so many skilled trades people here onsite and in the tribal community and they are actually building the houses too, so it is really a way to build capacity and stretch the dollar,” Monocchio said. “If somebody is in trouble with their mortgage or their rent, they are providing rental assistance, they have financial literacy programs, you’ve got seven Boys & Girls Clubs, so it is really about holistic community building and taking care of people.”

Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery discussed tribal programs and traveled with the delegation on a tour of tribal communities. “Having Secretary Monocchio and his staff visit our tribal territory and to see all the progress we are making for the Lumbee people is an honor for our tribe and staff,” Lowery said. “Our staff works hard to ensure our different housing programs are providing quality services to thousands of tribal members each year. I am especially proud of our Homeownership and Down Payment Assistance programs.”

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina began receiving Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds in 2001. Since a Lumbee family moved into the first constructed home in August 2004, the Lumbee Tribe’s housing program has grown to add communities across the four county Lumbee Tribal Territory.

Homeownership: 258 Homes (6 under construction): 7 sites (5 Homeownership communities completed and 2 sites in the civil planning stage.) Rental: 257 Units: 10 sites plus 2 tax credit sites (Arrowpoint and Pembroke Senior Village), and two land purchases in civil planning stage. Home Repairs: 4,322 families served, 3,742 non-emergency rehabilitation of homes, 390 Mobile Home Replacements, 152 Disaster Relief Emergency Rehabilitation of Homes following Hurricanes Mathew and Florence, 38 Essential Single Families Rehabilitation of homes through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. Down Payment: 1,012 Lumbee Families received Down Payment assistance. Approximately 50 per year.

College Housing Vouchers: 871 college students received housing assistance. This program began during Spring Semester 2019. Completed the 250th home built for Homeownership in June 2023.

Monocchio, who is based in Washington, D.C., at HUD Headquarters, visited Tohono Oʼodham Nation in Arizona for the second meeting of HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge’s Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee in September and visited the Muckleshoot Tribe in Washington during the first week of February. He said he is excited to continue engaging with and learning from tribal partners throughout the country. During Thursday’s visit, the delegation toured several communities where new homes are being constructed, a Veterans Village and visited with children at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club.