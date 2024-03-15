PEMBROKE — Pembroke Police in coordination with the NC State Bureau of Investigation, and the Southeastern NC Violent Crimes Task Force, made an arrest Wednesday in the homicide investigation at The Commons At Pembroke Apartment Complex, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

Kalon Pernell Dial, 20, of Pembroke was arrested and charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the deaths of Cameron Blake Taylor and Nicholas Logan, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

Dial was additionally charged with three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for gunshot injuries to other victims at the scene, according to the Pembroke Police. Dial is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, police officials told the Robesonian.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a prepared statement from the Pembroke Police Department. “The information contained in this release is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt.”

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Police Department, the department stated.

Police stated that anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact Detective Todd Rigsbee at 910-870-0759 or the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333.