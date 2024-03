FAYETTEVILLE —Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in locating the next of kin of John Crumley, 63, a White male. The accompanying photo was taken in 1995.

Crumley died at the hospital on Jan. 7. Anyone with information on the next of kin is asked to contact the Vital Statistics Office at 910-615-5584.