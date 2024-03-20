PEMBROKE — During school arrival on Wednesday morning, an adult male entered Pembroke Elementary School with a loaded handgun.

The individual followed a parent into the building, the Public Schools of Robeson County said.

It was immediately reported to administrators, the school system said, and a call to 911 was made. School staff contained the individual to the front office area. A staff member was able to convince the individual to turn over the handgun prior to him leaving the campus. A student resource officer removed the individual from the building.

Martell T. Scott, 30, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with felonious restraint, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, and possession of a firearm on education property, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of the investigation.

Scott was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The retrieval of the weapon and arrest are the result of a domestic violence assault that took place before the arrival of the victim at the school.

No injuries were reported.

School continued as normal.

Messages left with the Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Policy 4333 outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses including weapons and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” said Jessica Sealey, the chief communications officer for the school district.

“We commend staff members for their swift action in this matter,” Sealey said. “At no time was an employee or student threatened by the individual. When asked to hand the gun over, the individual complied with the request.”