LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department reported Thursday that an arrest had been made in an alleged kidnapping of two children from a Lumberton hotel in the 2300 block of Capuano Road.

Police stated that a 911 call from the children’s mother a little before 4 p.m. prompted an Amber Alert for the children, ages 1 and 4.

But before the alert was sent, members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

According to Lumberton Police, the subject “attempted to elude NCSHP Troopers and Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies,” but crashed the vehicle along I-440 in Johnston County. The man was taken into custody; the children were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Lumberton Police have not identified the suspect, pending charges. Lumberton Police officers and detectives were assisted by NCSHP, the FBI, and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.