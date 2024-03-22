PEMBROKE — On Thursday, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery announced the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center will receive $2 million from the North Carolina state budget.

Lowery thanked state lawmakers’ Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Dist. 47 (Robeson County) and Sen. Danny Britt Jr., R-Dist. 24 (Robeson, Hoke and Scotland counties), for their support of the Lumbee Tribe as he announced the funding.

Both lawmakers recently visited and toured the Cultural Center during the planting of 450 Long Leaf Pine Trees.

“I appreciate the partnerships that I’ve had with the tribe, representing the largest tribe East of the Mississippi,” Britt said. “I’ve taken a lot of pride in that relationship and have been able to make sure that we’ve budgeted dollars from the North Carolina General Assembly for ag, for the Culture Center and for all the work that they’re doing out here at the center, as well as working with the tribal council on those same things.

Chairman Lowery stated the funding will bring upgrades across the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center and the community will reap the benefits.

Rep. Jarrod Lowery said the funding for the center is going to do amazing things.

“You will see over the next few months a revamped amphitheater where you have “Strike at the Wind!,” there’s going to be stadium seating and it’s going to have an opportunity to bring other shows and other activities to the Culture Center here,” Jarrod Lowery said. “This is going to be a cultural hub for the Lumbee people, but also an economic tourism hub for the entire county. You’re also going to see the arbor completed in full and basketball and volleyball courts.”

Chairman John Lowery said the tribe will be able to usher in a new era of cultural tourism at the Culture Center.

“We are going to be able to draw in numerous shows, numerous events here at the culture center,” he said. “This is truly about partnerships and working together.”

Chairman Lowery also thanked Gov. Cooper, State Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Dist. 46 (Columbus and Robeson counties); and State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Dist. 48 (Hoke and Scotland counties) for their support to fund the efforts at the center.

“The funding in the state budget for the Lumbee Culture Center is game changing, it will allow the Tribe to make improvements that will make the culture center a true economic destination.” Britt said. “Working with Representatives Jarrod Lowery and Brenden Jones, we were able to secure the much needed funding that will create a state of the art amphitheater for ‘Strike At The Wind!’ and other future outdoor dramas and shows. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman John Lowery and the Tribal Council on future projects.”

“The Lumbee Tribe Culture Center means so much to so many people, from being a place where you learn to swim, see your first outdoor drama, fishing with your grandparents or where you first danced in a powwow, it’s a special place to many,” Rep. Lowery said. “I’m proud to have worked with Representative Brenden Jones and Senator Danny Britt to make this funding a reality in the state budget. Chairman Lowery, the Tribal Council and tribal staff has worked hard to bring the Culture Center back and its future is brighter than ever.”