LUMBERTON — The International Planetarium Society (IPS) has selected Kenneth C. Brandt, director of the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center in Lumberton as it’s “Week in the Italy” professional development competition winner.

Brandt was chosen from astronomers applying from around the United States.

He is a lecturer at the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton and is also a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, and Co-Chairman of the International Planetarium Society’s Education Committee.

Brandt will spend two weeks in Italy teaching astronomy and space science lessons to students and professional educators.

He also will make public presentations to general audiences.

The tour will begin with the city of Perugia and then will include the astronomical planetariums of Assisi and other astronomical facilities like Amelia, Florence, Ravenna and Lumezzane Planetarium, Serafino Zani Observatory and end in Padua, where Mr. Brant will be an honored guest at the 2024 National Meeting of Italian Planetariums.

Editor’s Note: The complete story above is available to Robesonian subscribers and will appear in Wednesday’s Robesonian in local news stands.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].