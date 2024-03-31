MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing child that sparked an Amber Alert Sunday morning.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies have located Tacoma K. Hunt, 2, of Maxton. The toddler is safe and will be placed back in the custody of his family after being medically evaluated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.