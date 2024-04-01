MAXTON — A suspect is in custody in connection to an Amber Alert that was issued Sunday morning, according to the Robeson county Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies and investigators responded to an address on Creek Run Road in Maxton in connection to a report of the abduction of a 2-year-old boy from a family member’s residence. The boy was found by Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies hours after the abduction.

Earl F. Locklear, 36, of Maxton was apprehended after a short foot pursuit by officers in the area of Wild Plum Road in Maxton shortly after the Amber Alert was broadcast.

Locklear has a connection to the child and his family, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear was arrested and charged with Second Degree Kidnapping, Felonious Restraint, Abduction of a Child, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting a Public Officer, and Injury to Personal Property. Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.