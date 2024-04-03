FAYETTEVILLE – Youth Services detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old black male who has been reported as a runaway.

Taj Swaby-Johnson was last seen in the Taylor Drive area of Fayetteville.

Police have identified Taj as 5-foot-7 and weighing 200 pounds. He has a light brown skin tone, brown eyes and a small Black Afro.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a black shirt that featured a graphic print on the front. Taj was also carrying a navy-blue backpack.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Taj Swaby-Johnson, they are asked to contact investigative assistant S. Roldan at 910-354-7621.