‘He stands up for what he believes in’

Recently retired Robeson County Superior Court Judge Gary L. Locklear continues to serve the community as president of the executive committee of Lumber River United Way.

LUMBERTON – Recently retired Resident Robeson County Superior Court Judge Gary L. Locklear gained respect for his distinguished career in law and is said to be highly regarded by his peers as an attorney of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Among other positions, Locklear has served Robeson County as an assistant district attorney, legal counsel for the town of Pembroke, a trustee for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a member of the Commission on the Future of Public Universities as appointed by the governor and legal counsel for Robeson County.

“These are but a few examples of Judge Locklear’s dedication and unwavering support for our county that gave me and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners the great pleasure of announcing at the March 18 board meeting that March 18 shall forever be recognized as “Gary L. Locklear Day,” County Attorney Rob Davis said of Locklear in a letter to the editor for The Robesonian.