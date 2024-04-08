Joe and Ella Rowland work together to view Monday’s eclipse through a filtered telescope Monday at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Alexiah Blackmon, Ebony McKinnon, Tanicha Delionios, Amiah McLaughlin and Christine Elliot, from Robeson Community College’s School of Cosmetology gather Monday to view the total solar eclipse. David Kennard | The Robesonian

David Gavasci, an astronomy instructor at Robeson Community College, aligns a large telescope for eclipse watchers on Monday. “Every once in a while, the sun and moon come into alignment with the Earth,” Gavasci said. “There is usually a 5-degree difference, and that’s why we don’t get an eclipse every month.” David Kennard | The Robesonian

Lunch with a side of science: Roy Flournoy, at the telescope, and his traveling companion were on their way from Massachusetts back home to Florida when they stopped for lunch in Lumberton and saw a flier announcing the Robeson Community College eclipse viewing party. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Snapping a photo through a mobile phone worked for some eclipse viewers, for others it became a bit of juggling act. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Zoey Stickney-Brewer and Karen Stickney took a mother-daughter pause to see Monday’s eclipse from Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Looking up under a clear blue sky, a group of eclipse watchers enjoyed the view from Robeson Community College Monday. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Jonathan Herrera finds and Stephanie Cruz-Badillo work out a method to snap a shot of the eclipse with a mobile phone camera Monday at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian

London Bullard, left, and Makenna Bell look skyward with tinted glasses at Robeson Community College during Monday’s eclipse. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Kevery (left) and Evi Gonzales take a look at Monday’s eclipse through a huge filtered telescope Monday at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Evi Gonzales, 9, looked pleased with her view of Monday’s solar eclipse from Robeson Community College.

Nicholas Oxendine and Prince Igbokwe found some shade to wait out Monday’s eclipse at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Makenzie Ronsom views Monday’s total eclipse through a telescope at Robeson Community College Monday.

Library staff members Elizabeth Jones, from left, Connor Warren, Kara Oxendine, Jennifer Randall gaze at the sun through protective glasses during Monday’s solar eclipse on the UNC-Pembroke campus. Michael Futch | The Robesonian

“I think it’s really cool. I think it’s beautiful,” said 19-year-old UNC-Pembroke sophomore Cameron Lowery on Monday. Michael Futch | The Robesonian

Associate professor and painter Joe Begnaud watches solar eclipse reflection through pinholes in a piece of cardboard at UNC-Pembroke. “What a time we live in,” a student remarked in awe of the rare phenomenon.