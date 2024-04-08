Home News Breaking News The Eclipse in Robeson County NewsBreaking NewsTop Stories The Eclipse in Robeson County April 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Kellie Watts takes a look at the eclipse of the sun on a perfect day at Robeson Community College Monday. David Kennard | The Robesonian Joe and Ella Rowland work together to view Monday’s eclipse through a filtered telescope Monday at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian Alexiah Blackmon, Ebony McKinnon, Tanicha Delionios, Amiah McLaughlin and Christine Elliot, from Robeson Community College’s School of Cosmetology gather Monday to view the total solar eclipse. David Kennard | The Robesonian David Gavasci, an astronomy instructor at Robeson Community College, aligns a large telescope for eclipse watchers on Monday. “Every once in a while, the sun and moon come into alignment with the Earth,” Gavasci said. “There is usually a 5-degree difference, and that’s why we don’t get an eclipse every month.” David Kennard | The Robesonian Lunch with a side of science: Roy Flournoy, at the telescope, and his traveling companion were on their way from Massachusetts back home to Florida when they stopped for lunch in Lumberton and saw a flier announcing the Robeson Community College eclipse viewing party. David Kennard | The Robesonian Snapping a photo through a mobile phone worked for some eclipse viewers, for others it became a bit of juggling act. David Kennard | The Robesonian Zoey Stickney-Brewer and Karen Stickney took a mother-daughter pause to see Monday’s eclipse from Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian Looking up under a clear blue sky, a group of eclipse watchers enjoyed the view from Robeson Community College Monday. David Kennard | The Robesonian Jonathan Herrera finds and Stephanie Cruz-Badillo work out a method to snap a shot of the eclipse with a mobile phone camera Monday at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian London Bullard, left, and Makenna Bell look skyward with tinted glasses at Robeson Community College during Monday’s eclipse. David Kennard | The Robesonian Kevery (left) and Evi Gonzales take a look at Monday’s eclipse through a huge filtered telescope Monday at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian Evi Gonzales, 9, looked pleased with her view of Monday’s solar eclipse from Robeson Community College. Nicholas Oxendine and Prince Igbokwe found some shade to wait out Monday’s eclipse at Robeson Community College. David Kennard | The Robesonian Makenzie Ronsom views Monday’s total eclipse through a telescope at Robeson Community College Monday. Library staff members Elizabeth Jones, from left, Connor Warren, Kara Oxendine, Jennifer Randall gaze at the sun through protective glasses during Monday’s solar eclipse on the UNC-Pembroke campus. Michael Futch | The Robesonian “I think it’s really cool. I think it’s beautiful,” said 19-year-old UNC-Pembroke sophomore Cameron Lowery on Monday. Michael Futch | The Robesonian Associate professor and painter Joe Begnaud watches solar eclipse reflection through pinholes in a piece of cardboard at UNC-Pembroke. “What a time we live in,” a student remarked in awe of the rare phenomenon. UNC-Pembroke students Wyatt Radford, left, Jaylen Jones perform on the college campus during Monday’s solar eclipse. The saxophone studio recital was called “Saxes of the Eclipse.” ❮ ❯ If you have photos you’d like to share, send them to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected]. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lumberton man wanted in Monday homicide Trillium hosting native American SUMMIT event Lumberton man charged with first-degree murder turns himself in View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 60.9 ° F 64.5 ° 58.8 ° 59 % 1mph 0 % Tue 70 ° Wed 78 ° Thu 71 ° Fri 69 ° Sat 60 ° Editor's Picks Lumberton man wanted in Monday homicide Lumberton man charged with first-degree murder turns himself in Ribbon cutting planned for April 13 at Meadow Road Athletic Park Robeson Community College plans for April 10 Trauma Rodeo Doling outopioid moneyno easy process Load more