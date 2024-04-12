Storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for greater Robeson County area until 7:15 p.m.
“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
Building,“ forecasters at the NWS Wilmington station stated.
Residents should expect hail about 1 inch in diameter – that’s smaller than a golf ball.
Wind speed should be expected with maximum gusts of 60 mph.
Powere outages have been reported and crews will restore power as soon as possible.
This is a developing story. Stay with www.Robesonian.com as updates are made available.