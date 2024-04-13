PEMBROKE – Prepare to be swept away by the incomparable multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Grant as she takes center stage at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on September 21 at 7:30 p.m. This captivating performance is presented by Martin Media and will mark a highlight of her highly anticipated fall 2024 tour.

Tickets are on sale at the GPAC Ticket Office starting April 19 at 10 a.m., ranging from $50 to $75 plus sales tax and fees.

With a career spanning over four remarkable decades, Amy Grant has evolved from her gospel roots into an iconic figure in the realms of pop music, songwriting, television and philanthropy. Her impressive repertoire includes three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums, and four gold albums. Her career album sales have exceeded 30 million with over 1 billion global streams.

Grant’s chart-topping success has been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 singles and an impressive 17 Adult Contemporary tracks. Her success extends beyond traditional charts with multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers under her belt. In addition to her six Grammy Awards, Grant has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Grant set a milestone when she became the first Contemporary Christian Artist to achieve a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and perform at the Grammy Awards. In recognition of her unparalleled contributions to the industry, the esteemed T.J. Martell Foundation honored Grant with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award at their illustrious annual gala in 2020.

Recently, Grant embarked on an exhilarating musical journey, releasing her first new music in a decade in 2023. The year saw her captivating audiences across 70 cities nationwide, culminating in two unforgettable Christmas tours, including enchanting performances alongside the legendary Michael W. Smith.

For tickets and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361. Stay tuned for the GPAC’s 2024-25 season announcement, featuring a spectacular lineup of world-class performances sure to delight audiences of all ages.