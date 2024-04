Shantonia Kai Chavis-Bullard displays a wide variety of artwork during the Arts on Elm event Saturday in downtown Lumberton.

Kendreek Mitchell said he enjoyed a steady crowd visiting his his booth Saturday during the Arts on Elm event Saturday in downtown Lumberton.

Piper Taylor absconds with some stray balloons while grandmother Linda Wilkins browses local wares Saturday during the Arts on Elm event Saturday in downtown Lumberton.

A pair of ceramic gnomes waits patiently at Karena Kimbles’s booth (KA Arts) Saturday in downtown Lumberton.

Tyrek Hearon, center, performs with fellow band members, Ray Hill, left, and Will Maxwell on electric violin, Saturday during the Arts on Elm event in downtown Lumberton.

Charles Locklear, right, displays his artwork while enjoying family members Gwen Locklear, Kimberly Strickland and Jonathan Locklear Saturday during the Arts on Elm event in downtown Lumberton.

Friends Joe Stricker and Janice Nelson find a spot of shade during Saturday’s Arts on Elm in downtown Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Organizers and vendors reported a steady crowd throughout the day Saturday for the annual Arts on Elm in downtown Lumberton.

Sunny skies Saturday graced the event and most visitors said they they enjoyed browsing and purchasing handmade wares from local artists.