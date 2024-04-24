COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls: This takes place at 10:30 a.m. today (April 24) at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: Enjoy Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Robeson County Committee of 100 Annual Dinner/Program Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 30 the Dinner/Program will include Speaker Chad Porter, coach and author of “Severed Dreams” and a Lumberton native.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: Enjoy Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Spring Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 23 at Pine Crest Golf Club. Local businesses are encouraged to donate items for gift bags. Call 910-739-4750 to register.

Rob Cole, a local singer/songwriter will be back for live entertainment at 6 p.m. Thursday at Happenings on Elm, Lumberton. Rob sings a variety of music including his own beautiful songs. Rob was featured on “The Voice” and did an amazing job representing Robeson County. Come dine in at Happenings on Elm and hear our own Rob Cole presenting the music for the evening.

Steel Magnolias: Steel Magnolias, the hit movie starring Dolly Parton, Sally Fields and a young unknown Julia Roberts, is brought to life by a group of brilliant local actresses celebrating the joy, strength, compassion and humor of Southern women. Treat yourself, family and friends to an enjoyable event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Purple Door Productions Stage in Historic Downtown Lumberton. Scan the QR code for ticket information.

Scarlet Tantrum will perform 7- 10 p.m. Thursday at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. Enjoy some great live music, good food and brews.

Glow Run – Ready. Set. Glow! This fun event will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, formerly Northeast Park, 500 Hornets Road, Lumberton. This is the second annual Glow Run, sponsored by Robeson Road Runners. Put your “Glow” on and enjoy an outing at the park.

Remote Spring Fun Fly & Swap Meet: The Mt. Elim RC Club of Lumberton has organized a Spring Fun Fly and Swap Meet at J. Mack Britt Field, 13851 NC 72 East. Fly what you bring (no turbines). A fee of $20 for all pilots is required. Contact Don Valentine, 910-998-5056, email [email protected] for more information. A meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m.

Multilingual Learner Family STEAM, Innovation and Invention Day at UNCP: The Multilingual Learner Program of the Public Schools of Robeson County, in partnership with the School of Education of UNCP, will host its third STEAM Day for PSRC multilingual families. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 27 at the School of Education building of UNCP. To register and for an overview of last year’s event, scan the QR Code on the flyer. For further information, contact Sandra Lopez, District ML Lead Teacher at [email protected] or 910-852-9616.

PSRC Parent Meeting (PSRC EC Representatives, Homeschooling Parents, Private School Representatives): This meeting will take place 3-5 p.m. April 29 in the Blue Conference Room at The Janie C. Hargrave Complex at the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education. This is organized to gather comments and feedback to develop an educational services plan for students with disabilities enrolled in private schools for the 2024-2025 school year. The Public Schools of Robeson County is applying for funding under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), for the upcoming school year. IDEA requires local schools to work with private school representatives and parents of private school children with disabilities to create special education and related services for the next school year for Pre-K through 12th grade. All private school representatives and parents of homeschooled students are receiving this communication, as homeschools are considered private schools in North Carolina. Furthermore, the Public Schools of Robeson County are obliged by the IDEA to identify, evaluate and provide special education services to all children with disabilities attending private schools within the county, with funding allocated proportionally from Title VI, Part B funds.

Memorial Day: All schools, federal offices and many local businesses will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources in clude the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

