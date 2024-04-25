PEMBROKE – Adrian Hunt, who twice has held the title of interim police chief in Pembroke, was installed Wednesday evening as the full-time chief of police for the growing Robeson County town.

“Today is a very special day,” Mayor Greg Cummings said at the beginning of the oath of office ceremony held in the Pembroke Town Hall Council Chambers. “Sometimes, you know, Rome’s not built in a day. Sometimes you’re always on time. This is the time for Adrian Hunt.”

Hunt took on the role of incumbent police chief for the second time after James Jones Jr. resigned as the town’s chief cop. Jones stepped down on Dec. 8, 2022.

Hunt previously had filled the post when Edward Locklear resigned in October 2021. That was before former chief Jones came aboard on June 13, 2022.

Town Manager Tyler Thomas gave the same answer Wednesday that he gave at the time of Jones’ resignation. That Jones had stepped away “in the best interest of the town.” As he did then, he would not elaborate.

Hunt first joined the department working in communications.

During the ceremony, Hunt sat up front with his wife, Ketisa, and his three young children.