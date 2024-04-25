Purple Door Productions temporarily shuts down this engaging ‘slice of life”

LUMBERTON – Purple Door Productions, which had scheduled the comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias” over two weekends in April, has announced the postponement of the theatrical show.

Originally scheduled for April 19-21 and April 25-27 on the Purple Door Productions stage in downtown Lumberton, the postponement has been attributed to “unexpected maintenance issues with our space.”

The Lumberton stage production was shut down before it ever opened.

“Some physical things at the building needed to be fixed,” said Jeanne Koonce, the artistic director of Purple Door Productions. “And when that came up, there was also an issue on other things we just felt needed to be taken care of, as well. There are some structural problems that came up that caused some flooding on the roof when it rained that really needed to be fixed in order to get this done.”

One of the fire exit doors is not where it needs to be, she said, so there’s the need to do that in order to make sure it meets code. That’s going to take some time.

“We needed to postpone,” Koonce said. “When we did, it wasn’t like shifting it a week or two. We’re a local community theater, and we answer to the cast as well as anyone else.”

According to Koonce, they are waiting to hear how long the renovation work will take and exactly what the job entails.

“By next week,” she added, “we should know everything. We’re looking at the middle of June.”

The safety and well-being of the audience are of utmost importance to the theater, “and we are addressing these matters promptly to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone,” Purple Door Productions has stated.

Movie fans will recognize “Steel Magnolias” as a twice-made film that in 1989 first starred Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and who was then a young unknown, Julia Roberts. The film was later remade in 2012 as a TV movie starring Alfre Woodard, Queen Latifah, Jill Scott and Phylicia Rashad.

The one-set Purple Door production features its own cast of six strong local actresses “celebrating the joy, strength, compassion and humor of Southern women.”

“It’s a slice of life,” Koonce said.

It’s about a couple of years in the lives of a group of women who gather in Parton’s beauty salon in a small Louisiana town. The film has been compared to “Terms of Endearment.”

“We’re fortunate to find a group of six women just so right for all the roles, emotionally and physically,” said Koonce. “It’s not an easy show to do. It deals with diabetes and the dangers of pregnancy and things like that. It’s got a lot of real life in it.”

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve the situation swiftly, Purple Door states. Any tickets already purchased will be honored at the future scheduled dates.

“Please contact us if you have any questions regarding your purchase,” the theater company says. “Please stay tuned for updates regarding the rescheduling of the show.”

Ticket prices have been posted at $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students.

For additional information, call 910-224-4000.

